Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 118 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after acquiring an additional 685,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,248,000 after purchasing an additional 265,822 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,399,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 16,645.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 162,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,883,000 after acquiring an additional 161,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 891.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,054,000 after purchasing an additional 158,731 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $421.86. 24,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,650. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $451.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $409.01 and its 200 day moving average is $399.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.24.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

