Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VUG traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $220.69. The company had a trading volume of 49,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,982. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

