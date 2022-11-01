Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 786 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.13. 57,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,668. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

