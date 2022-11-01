CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$33.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.01% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.06.
Shares of CAE traded down C$0.42 on Tuesday, reaching C$25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 154,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,843. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.13 billion and a PE ratio of 85.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.60. CAE has a twelve month low of C$20.90 and a twelve month high of C$42.43.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
