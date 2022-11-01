CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$33.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.06.

Shares of CAE traded down C$0.42 on Tuesday, reaching C$25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 154,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,843. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.13 billion and a PE ratio of 85.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.60. CAE has a twelve month low of C$20.90 and a twelve month high of C$42.43.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$941.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CAE will post 1.3399999 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

