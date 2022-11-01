Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Short Interest Update

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,200 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 570,600 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on CVGW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their target price on Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
Insider Activity at Calavo Growers
In related news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Hollister acquired 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $31,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,633.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Calavo Growers
Calavo Growers Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.60. 52,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,305. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $613.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.62. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50.
Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $341.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.88 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Calavo Growers Company Profile
Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.