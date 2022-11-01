Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Short Interest Update

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,200 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 570,600 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVGW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their target price on Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insider Activity at Calavo Growers

In related news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $842,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Hollister acquired 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $31,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,633.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 640.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 252,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.60. 52,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,305. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $613.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.62. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $341.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.88 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

