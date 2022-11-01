Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 642 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity National Financial worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNF has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $40.02. The company had a trading volume of 70,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,725. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

