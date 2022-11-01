Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,864 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,810,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 579.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,171,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,914,000 after acquiring an additional 999,235 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 371.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 696,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,385,000 after purchasing an additional 548,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $28,725,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE:BLDR traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $61.64. The company had a trading volume of 33,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,722. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.68.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $3.26. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.