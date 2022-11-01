Cambiar Investors LLC Invests $8.59 Million in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,950 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,586,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Watsco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,152,405,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 56.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,155,000 after acquiring an additional 49,094 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth about $11,419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,226,000 after purchasing an additional 40,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Shares of WSO traded up $2.64 on Tuesday, reaching $273.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,351. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.70 and a 200-day moving average of $263.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.40%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

