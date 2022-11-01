Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 255 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of American Financial Group worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of AFG stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.80. 17,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,393. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.46 and its 200-day moving average is $134.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.