Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 398,171 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,171 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Principal Financial Group worth $28,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFG traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,025. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $88.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,455 shares of company stock worth $4,585,408 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

