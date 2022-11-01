Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 8,579 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,579 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.29 and a 200-day moving average of $122.84. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $148.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

