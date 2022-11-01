Cambiar Investors LLC Takes $23.01 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Rockwell Automation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,229,000 after purchasing an additional 886,811 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,984,000 after acquiring an additional 431,442 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $120,251,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,956,000 after acquiring an additional 368,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,111,000 after purchasing an additional 261,227 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.49. The company had a trading volume of 23,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,323. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.37 and a 200-day moving average of $226.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.18.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.