Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,042 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 1.9% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $43,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,527 shares of company stock worth $12,668,819 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Trading Down 0.5 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.08.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.79. 62,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,055. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.40. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.