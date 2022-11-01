Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $48.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $315,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,868.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $315,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,868.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,149 shares of company stock worth $6,121,642 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Newport Trust Co raised its position in Boston Scientific by 5,082.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,401,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258,993 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088,589 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,974 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,721,000 after buying an additional 2,043,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

