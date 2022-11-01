Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Stryker (NYSE:SYK) to Hold

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $220.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $225.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.21.

Stryker Stock Up 0.0 %

SYK opened at $229.24 on Tuesday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.43. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 24.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Stryker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Stryker by 96.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

