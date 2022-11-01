Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.01

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$24.01 and last traded at C$24.20, with a volume of 6605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.39.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.48.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.