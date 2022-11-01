Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Update

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 458,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Cango Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CANG traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 96,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,335. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. Cango has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.20). Cango had a negative net margin of 23.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cango will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cango Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cango

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cango during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Cango by 37.5% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cango from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

