CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Hits $0.0062 on Major Exchanges

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $475,671.47 and approximately $2.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,530.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00022527 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00270229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00117343 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00732462 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.18 or 0.00561007 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00229967 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.