Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.35

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 407751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CANO. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cano Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.89.

Cano Health Trading Down 6.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $689.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 2.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 782,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cano Health during the third quarter worth $105,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Cano Health in the third quarter valued at $1,850,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

