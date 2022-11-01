Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Canoo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOEVW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. 61,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,567. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.44. Canoo has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $4.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

