Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.58 and last traded at C$4.70. Approximately 1,014,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,776,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$5.50 to C$4.20 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$3.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Canopy Growth to C$3.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth to C$2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -6.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.69, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

