Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at $935,434.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,430 shares of company stock valued at $8,693,394 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $283.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $179.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.01 and a 200-day moving average of $287.99. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

