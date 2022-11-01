Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 1,930 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 371.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Motco acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 24,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE stock opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.