Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $79.44 and a 12 month high of $124.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

