Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $180,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Get Rating) by 222.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 385,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 87,039 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,612,000.

Shares of IDHQ stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

