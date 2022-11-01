Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $231,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.93.

American Tower Stock Up 1.2 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT stock opened at $207.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.