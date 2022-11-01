Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Invests $150,000 in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.65% of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Stock Performance

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93.

