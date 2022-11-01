Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 28,906 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $73.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.41.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

