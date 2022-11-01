Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Cut to C$56.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.10.

CPX stock traded down C$1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$44.26. 204,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,509. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$36.65 and a 1 year high of C$51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.36.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$657.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.9500001 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,248,076.07. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,560. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total transaction of C$305,041.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,248,076.07. Insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock worth $5,430,341 over the last three months.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

