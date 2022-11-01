CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Short Interest Update

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 4,090,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 251,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.4 days.
CMAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CareMax to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CareMax in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in CareMax by 134.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 169,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 96,948 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in CareMax in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CareMax by 76.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $172.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.11 million. CareMax had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareMax will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.
