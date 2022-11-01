CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Short Interest Update

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 4,090,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 251,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CareMax to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareMax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CareMax in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in CareMax by 134.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 169,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 96,948 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in CareMax in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CareMax by 76.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareMax Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMAX opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CareMax has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $615.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 2.28.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $172.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.11 million. CareMax had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareMax will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About CareMax

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Featured Articles

