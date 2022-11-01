CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

CareTrust REIT Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $18.33. 10,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,634. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,571.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRE. KeyCorp lowered their price target on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Articles

