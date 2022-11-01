CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTRE. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $23.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.6% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 146,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 322.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 55,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

