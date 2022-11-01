CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTRE. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.
CareTrust REIT Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $23.59.
CareTrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
