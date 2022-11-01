Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRS. Cowen raised Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Shares of CRS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,245. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.02%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.