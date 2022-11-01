Cartesian Growth Co. II’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:RENEU)

Cartesian Growth Co. II’s (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cartesian Growth Co. II had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 6th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Cartesian Growth Co. II’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Growth Co. II

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $541,000.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

