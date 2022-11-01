Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Short Interest Update

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,570,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the September 30th total of 31,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carvana from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Carvana by 49.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670,993 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Carvana by 29.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 17.5% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 33.3% during the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CVNA traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,835,054. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47. Carvana has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $309.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.71.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

