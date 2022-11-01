Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Argus initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.05.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47. Carvana has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $309.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.71.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 150.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 29.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 182.2% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 157.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

