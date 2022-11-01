Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.88.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $65.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.90. Catalent has a twelve month low of $64.44 and a twelve month high of $140.55.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $478,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,007. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after buying an additional 673,706 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,005,000 after buying an additional 754,290 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 959,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,990,000 after buying an additional 273,501 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

