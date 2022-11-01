Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Short Interest Up 6.3% in October

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $221,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,605,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $221,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,605,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,902.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,640 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 490.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.11. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $205.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CATY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

