CBET Token Price Reaches $0.0000 (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. In the last seven days, CBET Token has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One CBET Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CBET Token has a total market cap of $98.95 million and approximately $27,235.00 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,446.60 or 0.31488591 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012298 BTC.

CBET Token Token Profile

CBET Token’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here. CBET Token’s official website is www.cbet.money.

Buying and Selling CBET Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.0000001 USD and is up 5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBET Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBET Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

