CD Private Equity Fund II Declares Interim Dividend of $0.28 (ASX:CD2)

CD Private Equity Fund II (ASX:CD2 – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 19.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd.

CD Private Equity Fund II is a co-sponsored fund of Cordish Private Ventures LLC and Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services Pty Ltd., Investment Arm. It specializes in fund of fund investments. It targets investing in small-to-mid-market private investment funds and unlisted opportunities in United States.

