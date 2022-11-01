Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.49-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celestica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.14.

Celestica stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Celestica by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Celestica by 35.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Celestica by 25.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

