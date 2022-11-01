CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.18.

CX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Trading Up 2.7 %

CEMEX stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $7.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX

CEMEX Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 1,870.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.