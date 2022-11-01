Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.42-$4.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:CSR traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,944. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $112.27.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -121.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSR shares. Raymond James restated a downgrade rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Centerspace to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Centerspace from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after acquiring an additional 257,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,742,000 after buying an additional 119,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the second quarter worth $3,090,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Centerspace by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

