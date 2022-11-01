Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Short Interest Up 5.3% in October

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CENX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.
Century Aluminum Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CENX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,782. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.59.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Aluminum (CENX)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.