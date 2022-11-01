Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Short Interest Up 5.3% in October

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CENX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,782. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.59.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.41). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $856.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

