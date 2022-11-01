Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Short Interest Update

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the September 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 822,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CERT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Certara in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Certara Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CERT opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $45.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96.

Insider Transactions at Certara

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Mclean purchased 20,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen M. Mclean purchased 20,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at $520,609,574.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,196,893 shares of company stock valued at $107,705,300 in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Certara

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Certara by 9,193.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Certara by 9,338.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Certara by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

