Cfra Trims Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Target Price to $7.50

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price target decreased by Cfra to $7.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cfra’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BCS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.83.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of BCS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,751,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196,750. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. Barclays has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

Barclays Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 72.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 3.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.