ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,115,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,044 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.54% of ChampionX worth $61,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 87.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 160.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 58,787 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHX shares. Benchmark started coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $379,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,894.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

See Also

