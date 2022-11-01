Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Charge Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRGE remained flat at $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday. 375,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,466. Charge Enterprises has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 288.82%. The business had revenue of $181.04 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRGE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Charge Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Charge Enterprises from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

