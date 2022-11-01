ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Position Trimmed by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.12% of ChargePoint worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,355,000 after buying an additional 407,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after acquiring an additional 298,070 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 970,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,400,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 68,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in ChargePoint by 1.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 974,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $38,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Eric Sidle sold 33,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $620,349.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,843,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $38,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,399 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ChargePoint Stock Up 1.7 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHPT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of CHPT stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.22. 69,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,551,215. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The company had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.