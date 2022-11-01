Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CTHR opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

